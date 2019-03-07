Front desk staff of American Canyon's Holiday Inn grew suspicious when a local, 18-year-old man approached them with a fake badge and photos of people wanted by law enforcement, police say.
American Canyon Police Department Chief Oscar Ortiz said he received a call around noon Wednesday from the hotel's manager. An officer arrived to the scene and learned the young man — a former hotel employee — had been going around the property and writing down license plate numbers while dressed like a security guard in a yellow vest, he said.
Jacob Matthew Salluce had approached the front desk and told staff he was looking for guests at the hotel, Ortiz said. Staff weren't convinced by the badge he presented them.
Salluce was arrested around 3:30 p.m. and booked into the Napa County jail an hour later, jail records show. He was arrested on suspicion of one felony and one misdemeanor charge related to impersonating an officer, jail records show. He remained in custody as of 11 a.m. Thursday.