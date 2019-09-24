{{featured_button_text}}
American Canyon Police car

The City of American Canyon has contracted with the Napa County Sheriff's Office to provide police services since its founding in 1992.

 Courtney Teague, Register

An American Canyon man was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he tried to stab his roommate with a kitchen knife.

American Canyon Police say they arrived at a mobile home at 2525 Flosden Road and learned that a roommate had grabbed a large kitchen knife during an altercation and attempted to stab another roommate, who used a chair to keep the man away. A third roommate held back the assailant, allowing the man to escape.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Police say they arrested Cesar Pangilinan Arcon, 58, without incident after interviewing involved parties and witnesses. He was arrested on suspicion of felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and making threats, and booked into the Napa County jail, where he remained as of Tuesday morning.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.