An American Canyon man was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he tried to stab his roommate with a kitchen knife.
American Canyon Police say they arrived at a mobile home at 2525 Flosden Road and learned that a roommate had grabbed a large kitchen knife during an altercation and attempted to stab another roommate, who used a chair to keep the man away. A third roommate held back the assailant, allowing the man to escape.
Police say they arrested Cesar Pangilinan Arcon, 58, without incident after interviewing involved parties and witnesses. He was arrested on suspicion of felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and making threats, and booked into the Napa County jail, where he remained as of Tuesday morning.