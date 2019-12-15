A driver who led police officers on a pursuit early Saturday morning struck two vehicles before being stopped and arrested, according to police.
The chase began shortly after midnight, when an American Canyon Police officer at Flosden Road and Via Bellagio tried to pull over a man at the wheel of a Chrysler Sebring on suspicion of drunken driving, Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said in a news release. The driver, identified as 51-year-old Brian Henderson of Vallejo, sped away, leading officers on a pursuit south into Vallejo and reaching speeds above 50 mph on residential streets, according to Ortiz.
An American Canyon Police car pulled up behind the Sebring as it stopped at Basalt and Limestone drives, but Henderson accelerated, struck an unoccupied parked car, reversed and struck a patrol car, Ortiz said in the police statement.
The chase ended shortly afterward when damage to the Chrysler left Henderson unable to make right turns. As Henderson was detained, officers found an open bottle of vodka by the Sebring’s driver seat, according to Ortiz.
The patrol vehicle struck by the Chrysler sustained minor damage, and a second police vehicle was disabled early in the pursuit, Ortiz said.
Henderson was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of reckless felony evasion of police officers, as well as misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle. Bail was set at $50,000.