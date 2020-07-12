Police: American Canyon domestic dispute leads to car chase and arrest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A police response to a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning in American Canyon escalated when a suspect led law enforcement officers on a pursuit that lasted more than 25 miles, police reported.

Deshawn Matthew McGilbery, 31, of San Bruno was arrested at 3 a.m. at the end of a chase that led officers from American Canyon to Berkeley, according to American Canyon Police Sgt. Mike Milat. McGilbery was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of evading police officers as well as domestic violence, false imprisonment and driving under the influence.

Officers were first called at 1:13 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Reliant Way, where a female resident said McGilbery assaulted her, according to Milat. McGilbery, who had left the apartment before police arrived, was later seen by an officer while driving a Volkswagen Tiguan SUV on southbound Highway 29 near Kimberly Drive, and a pursuit ensued that was joined by other police agencies as McGilbery left the city, Milat said.

After the pursuit continued into Vallejo, McGilbery drove over spike strips laid down by Vallejo Police on Highway 29 near Tennessee Street, then continued on to Interstate 80, according to Milat.

In Berkeley, an officer with another law enforcement agency ended the chase by making contact with McGilbery's SUV on I-80/580 near the Gilman Street interchange, and McGilbery was detained, Milat said.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

