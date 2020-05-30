Police: American Canyon man arrested after trying to break into home with ax

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

American Canyon Police used a patrol dog to stop a man who used an ax to try to force his way into a neighbor's house Friday evening, according to the department.

At about 6:50 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance in the 300 block of Rio del Mar, police said in a news release. Dominic Cerasoli, a 33-year-old American Canyon resident, had used an ax to break down the door of his neighbor's home with the resident inside and caused more than $400 in damage, according to police.

Officers moved on to Cerasoli's address elsewhere on Rio del Mar, where Cerasoli – still holding the ax – tried to fortify the entrance by stacking items in front of the door and laying dish soap on the floor to cause officers to slip and fall, according to the police statement.

Police accompanied by the patrol dog Mavric entered the home, but Cerasoli assumed a fighting stance while holding the ax behind his back and ignored commands by the officers, the department said. Finally, the dog was released and bit Cerasoli, and police were able to subdue Cerasoli before he could swing the ax, according to the statement. The dog was not injured, but his handler suffered a minor bite wound during the struggle to detain Cerasoli, police reported.