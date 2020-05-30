You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: American Canyon man arrested after trying to break into home with ax

Police: American Canyon man arrested after trying to break into home with ax

{{featured_button_text}}

American Canyon Police used a patrol dog to stop a man who used an ax to try to force his way into a neighbor's house Friday evening, according to the department.

At about 6:50 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance in the 300 block of Rio del Mar, police said in a news release. Dominic Cerasoli, a 33-year-old American Canyon resident, had used an ax to break down the door of his neighbor's home with the resident inside and caused more than $400 in damage, according to police.

Officers moved on to Cerasoli's address elsewhere on Rio del Mar, where Cerasoli – still holding the ax – tried to fortify the entrance by stacking items in front of the door and laying dish soap on the floor to cause officers to slip and fall, according to the police statement.

Police accompanied by the patrol dog Mavric entered the home, but Cerasoli assumed a fighting stance while holding the ax behind his back and ignored commands by the officers, the department said. Finally, the dog was released and bit Cerasoli, and police were able to subdue Cerasoli before he could swing the ax, according to the statement. The dog was not injured, but his handler suffered a minor bite wound during the struggle to detain Cerasoli, police reported.

Cerasoli was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of resisting police, brandishing a weapon and felony vandalism, as well as four probation violations.

Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News