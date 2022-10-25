Police and fire

Smoke from controlled burn may be visible in Napa County

Napa County residents may see smoke from a prescribed burn scheduled to start Thursday in eastern Sonoma County, Cal Fire officials have announced.

Controlled burning activity is planned on up to 105 acres of open grassland and forest understory in the Pepperwood Preserve, the state firefighting agency’s Sonoma Lake Napa Unit said in a news release late Tuesday. The project is planned to start on Thursday or when weather conditions allow.

The burn will take place on a ridge separating Franz Valley and the Mark West area west of Calistoga, and is intended to reduce the load of flammable plant fuels while encouraging the spread of native plants, according to Cal Fire.

Smoke will be visible from various parts of Napa and Sonoma counties between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Onlookers are asked not to report the fire to first responders, who are aware of the controlled burn.

Napa DUI checkpoint set for Saturday

Napa Police announced it will conduct a checkpoint Saturday night to stop drivers suspected of being under the influence. The checkpoint, whose location was not disclosed, will operate from 6 p.m. Saturday through 2 a.m. Sunday.

The department chooses the sites of DUI checkpoints based on data from vehicle crashes linked to impaired driving, Napa Police said in a news release.

Napa Police will receive support from Napa County’s district attorney and probation offices as well as Calistoga Police while conducting its checkpoint, according to the department.

Funding for the checkpoint program is provided by a grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Suspects sought in AmCan catalyst theft, police chase

American Canyon Police are looking for two men suspected of pointing a gun at a resident during the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle Tuesday evening, and then ramming a patrol car during the ensuing chase.

At about 5:40 p.m., a resident on Iron Horse Drive heard loud noises and went outside to find a man cutting the catalyst out from under their vehicle, police said in a news release.

A second man pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at the resident and ordered them back inside while the theft continued, and the resident immediately called 911, according to police.

Arriving officers spotted a silver Toyota Corolla with black rims fleeing south on Flosden Road and tried to stop the car, but the driver instead rammed a police car, the department said. No officer was injured in the collision, according to police Chief Rick Greenberg.

A pursuit followed, during which the Toyota was driven the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Highway 37.

Police called off their chase for safety reasons due to heavy rush-hour traffic, according to the agency.

American Canyon Police described the suspects as two Latino men in their mid-30s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 200 pounds. Both men remained at large as of noon Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the theft or chase is asked to call the Napa central dispatch center at 707-253-4451.