A dispute between two transient men resulted in an assault Sunday morning that sent the victim to the hospital, according to Napa Police.
At 8:16 a.m., a man walked up to the crew of an American Medical Response ambulance at Redwood Road and Solano Avenue to report he had been assaulted with a metal pipe by another man, according to Sgt. Todd Shulman. The AMR crew took the man to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment of arm, wrist and shin injuries, Shulman said.
AMR notified Napa Police about the victim and officers were sent to a homeless encampment on Solano Avenue south of Redwood, where they arrested 26-year-old Ramon Zamora Preciado, according to Shulman.
Zamora Preciado, who has no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, making a criminal threat and violating his probation. The threat allegation stems from a dispute Saturday night in which the suspect threatened to kill the victim, who lives in another encampment nearby, Shulman said.