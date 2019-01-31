A man suspected of robbing North Bay cellphone stores, including one in Napa, was arrested Wednesday, according to a Santa Rosa Press-Democrat report and Rohnert Park police.
Rohnert Park Police Sgt. Jeff Justice said via a voicemail message Thursday morning that the man arrested was thought to have robbed a phone store on Saturday in Rohnert Park, then robbed a Boost Mobile in Napa hours later.
A Napa Police Department representative was not immediately available to comment on the case.
Juan Jesus Murillo, 21, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant in Vallejo, jail records show. He was booked into the Solano County jail on suspicion of committing two felony charges of robbery and being armed while committing a felony.
Rohnert Park police wrote in a statement that it believed the Vallejo resident committed a total of 12 armed robberies in four counties, according to the Press-Democrat. Four of those robberies occurred Saturday.
Police believe Murillo started with robberies of two Metro PCS stores in Vacaville, 15 minutes apart, then targeted a Rohnert Park Metro PCS store 1½ hours later, according to the Press-Democrat. Police think he robbed a Napa Boost Mobile store 2½ hours later.
Napa's robbery occurred around 7 p.m. on Saturday, the Register reported. The man confronted the employee while holding a handgun and stole undisclosed items before fleeing in an unknown direction, Napa police said.
Detectives told the Press-Democrat that Murillo may have used a similar strategy with robberies in Fairfield, Vallejo and Concord. The FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Rohnert Park police and four other law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation, according to the report.
Detectives caught a break when investigators identified his car as a gold Toyota Corolla with a missing hubcap, the Press-Democrat wrote.
Anyone with information about the incident in Napa is asked to contact police Detective G. Wade at 707-257-9509.