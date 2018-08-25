Napa Police Department Traffic Unit conducted a DUI checkpoint on Friday, which resulted in one arrest of an intoxicated driver.
During the checkpoint, which was held from 7 p.m. to midnight on the 2400 block of Jefferson Street, 732 vehicles were screened.
Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be approximately $13,500. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses, not to mention possible jail time.
The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Napa Police will be conducting another DUI Saturation Patrol on Saturday, Sept. 15 in its ongoing commitment to take suspected impaired drivers off the streets and highways, ultimately lowering the risk for deaths and injuries.