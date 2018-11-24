Three cars were broken into near the Napa Premium Outlets on Black Friday and the Napa Police Department is reminding people this holiday season to hide personal belongings in parked cars.
The cars were parked in an overflow lot near the outlets and were thought to have been broken into between 5 and 9 p.m., police say. Shopping bags were taken from one, and a passport and purse were stolen from another.
Cars tend to be broken into in shopping centers or parks, where they are left for a long time, according to police. Valuables should either be taken inside or put somewhere in the car where they aren’t in plain sight.
“These are crimes of opportunity,” said Napa Police Sgt. Todd Schulman.
There are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Napa police at 707-257-9223.
Napa police ask anyone who observes a suspicious person looking in car windows to call the non-emergency line at 707-257-9223. Witnesses to a break-in should call 911.