Police: Attemped robbery reported at Napa gas station

Napa Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a reported robbery attempt at a service station Saturday night.

The incident took place at about 10:30 p.m. at the Chevron at 3080 Jefferson St., according to Sgt. Omar Salem. A fight occurred between a gas station employee and an unidentified man, who struck the worker in the head before fleeing, Salem said.

A handgun was found at the scene, but had not been discharged during the incident, according to Salem.

Police are investigating the attack using surveillance video and are contacting witnesses, he said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Napa Police dispatch line at 707-257-9223.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

