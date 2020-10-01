Police batons, pocket watches featured in Napa County Historical Society's reopening

Via this new exhibit, “We hope to entice the public to think about the stories that are yet to be told,” said Alessio. There are many voices “heard and unheard in our ongoing quest to discover and preserve Napa’s heritage,” she said.

“Who Tells Our Story” opens on Friday at 7 p.m. with a virtual event for members and special guests. The Napa County Historical Society is located inside the Goodman Library at 1219 First St. in downtown Napa.

The exhibit highlights those 20 books with more than 100 historic photographs and more than 70 memorabilia items from local families and businesses of the Napa Valley.

Other ephemera includes such gems as pocket watches that belonged to Napa educator Dee T Davis, a glove die from the Napa Glove Co., a signed baseball from the Coast League of 1909, souvenir plates from Napa Valley, a cement marking block, scrapbooks and even the old Salvador School Bell.

“This visually rich exhibit covers the period of 1830 to 1930, a blink of an eye, in the 10,000 years of habitation in the valley,” reflected on the new timelines installed at the Goodman, said a news release.

“Who Tells Our Story” also includes other programs such as:

• Small group tours by appointment.

