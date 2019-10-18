A Napa man is accused of molesting three children in the area.
The Napa Police Department said in a statement that the first allegation against Flemin Fernando Martinez, 35, came to light Wednesday, when Napa County Child Welfare told police about a child molestation case. The child was still in danger, the county said.
A specially trained detective interviewed the child in the Courage Center, a brightly colored law enforcement interview room downtown, made with kids in mind. That interview and a resulting investigation led to Martinez's arrest at 5 p.m. near Griggs Lane at Laurel Street.
Martinez was interviewed at the police station, then arrested on suspicion of five charges related to sexually assaulting a child younger than 10 years old. He is being held at Napa County jail under $1 million bail.
Detectives said they noticed similarities between this case and one dating back to 2011, but reported in July. They interviewed the victim of the unsolved case and re-interviewed Martinez in jail.
That case took place in the Creekside Apartments, in the 2600 block of First Street. Police say Martinez lived in the complex from 2010 to 2013.
The Napa Police Department said it believes Martinez molested a total of four juveniles. Those cases are under investigation.
Martinez has lived at a Griggs Lane home since 2013, police say. Officers say they believe he apparently had access to local children since he moved to the city and county of Napa in 2010. The department asks the public to contact lead Detective Brandt Keown at 707-257-9592 or bkeown@cityofnapa.org if they believe Martinez had access to their children.