Police: Bicyclist hit by bus on Napa street, hospitalized with minor injuries

A Napa man bicycling on Redwood Road on Tuesday was hospitalized after he was knocked down by a bus on Redwood Road, police reported.
The collision occurred at 9:32 a.m., when the driver of a VINE bus was slowly pulling out of the park-and-ride lot at Redwood Road and Solano Avenue as the cyclist was heading north, according to police Sgt. Mike Walund.
The cyclist was bumped by the bus and sustained minor bumps and bruises, and was taken by ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Walund said.
