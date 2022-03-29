 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Bicyclist hit by bus on Napa street, hospitalized with minor injuries

Bus and bicycle collide in Napa

A bicyclist was hospitalized with minor injuries Tuesday morning after a collision involving a VINE bus, which was pulling out of a parking area at Redwood Road and Solano Avenue, according to Napa Police.

 Pattie Hernandez photo

A Napa man bicycling on Redwood Road on Tuesday was hospitalized after he was knocked down by a bus on Redwood Road, police reported.

The collision occurred at 9:32 a.m., when the driver of a VINE bus was slowly pulling out of the park-and-ride lot at Redwood Road and Solano Avenue as the cyclist was heading north, according to police Sgt. Mike Walund.

The cyclist was bumped by the bus and sustained minor bumps and bruises, and was taken by ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Walund said.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

  • Updated

A Morimoto Asia, serving pan-Asian foods, will open in the former Basalt space at the corner of Third and Main streets in Napa. No opening dat…

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How is the Ukraine invasion shutting down tourism in Turkey and Cuba?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News