Napa Police announced that a person was found dead inside a local home late Monday night.
Dispatchers received a 911 call at 11:12 p.m. reporting a body in the 1700 block of Coleman Street, Lt. Gary Pitkin said in a news release. Personnel from Napa Police, Napa Fire and American Medical Response went to the home, where the person was pronounced dead.
Detectives with the Napa Police Investigations Bureau also responded, according to Pitkin.
The deceased person's name was not available late Tuesday.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police Detective Garrett Wade at 707-257-9509 or gwade@cityofnapa.org.