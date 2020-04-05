Police: Burglars steal $4,000 in goods from Fumé Bistro restaurant in Napa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Intruders broke into Fumé Bistro & Bar early Friday morning, stealing alcoholic beverages and other items from the north Napa restaurant, according to police.

The burglary took place between midnight and 12:30 a.m. and was captured by a security video camera, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. At least two people, apparently male, pried a door open and entered the eatery at 4050 Byway East, then left with about $4,000 worth of alcohol and various kitchen items, Walund said.

In an Instagram posting Saturday, Fumé management shared video footage from inside the restaurant, and said three people broke in and stole kitchen knives and electronic devices as well as alcohol.

No arrests were reported as of Sunday evening.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.