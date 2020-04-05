You are the owner of this article.
Police: Burglars steal $4,000 in goods from Fumé Bistro restaurant in Napa

Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Intruders broke into Fumé Bistro & Bar early Friday morning, stealing alcoholic beverages and other items from the north Napa restaurant, according to police.

The burglary took place between midnight and 12:30 a.m. and was captured by a security video camera, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. At least two people, apparently male, pried a door open and entered the eatery at 4050 Byway East, then left with about $4,000 worth of alcohol and various kitchen items, Walund said.

In an Instagram posting Saturday, Fumé management shared video footage from inside the restaurant, and said three people broke in and stole kitchen knives and electronic devices as well as alcohol.

No arrests were reported as of Sunday evening.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

