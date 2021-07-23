Police Capt. Jennifer Gonzales named next Napa police chief

Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief, the city announced Friday.
“My family and I are very excited about this opportunity,” Gonzales said in a Friday interview. “We absolutely love Napa and it’s been a welcoming community since we came here in 2015.”
Gonzales, 47, will take over the role from Interim Police Chief Sylvia Moir, who was the first woman and first openly gay person selected for the role. Moir was appointed chief in February, after Napa’s last permanent police chief, Robert Plummer, resigned on Jan. 1 this year.
Gonzales has worked for NPD since 2015, and has served in a number of roles within the department. She oversaw the operations division, served as administration division captain overseeing the dispatch center, and acted as training manager, among numerous other positions, according to a city press release.
Prior to joining NPD, Gonzales worked for the Chico police department for 20 years, also serving in several roles throughout her term. She holds a Master of Arts degree in behavioral science: negotiation and conflict management from California State University, Dominguez Hills and a Bachelor's degree in Latin American Studies from CSU Chico.
“Captain Gonzales has proven herself to be a well-rounded and well-respected leader with established relationships throughout the community, and I look forward to working with her further to ensure public safety is a reality for all Napans,” said City of Napa City Manager Steve Potter in the city press release.
In a Friday Interview, Gonzales said her experience serving as a police officer in varied roles — and by serving under about a dozen police chiefs — gives her a broad perspective on styles on policing. She said policing is a service industry, in her opinion, and the department’s fundamental job is to help care for people and keep them as safe as possible.
"I’ve been in policing since I was 18," Gonzales said. "This is what I do."
Gonzales added that the department as a whole is looking forward to reengaging with the community. Over the past year, she said, the department was involved in talks with community members and local advocates about reimagining or reforming policing. It continues to be in the best interest of the department to be at the table and have frank conversations with community members about policing, Gonzales said.
“We have to be inclusive and we love being part of those conversations,” Gonzales said. "They’re not always easy to have. And yet they’re vital for us to continue to serve the people in the way they need to be served.”
Gonzales also said she’d like to continue focus on the wellbeing of police department employees, which she said in turn will benefit the community.
“When there are happy employees, everyone has a better day,” Gonzales said. “We want to focus inward and focus externally and see how we can renew our relationships.”
The hiring of Gonzales follows a community engagement process carried out by the city in June, which included a survey and multiple public forums. According to Potter, the public engagement process was carried out to understand the varied wants and needs of the Napa community, particularly after the year of national tension around policing, sparked by the May 2020 murder of George Floyd.
Potter, who worked 31 years for NPD, including three years as police chief, concluded from that outreach that the next chief needed to be adept at building and maintain relationships with the community and internally; that they have strong ethics and morals; that they be flexible and adaptable; and that they have both good technical competency and knowledge of what it means to be a police officer, according to the press release.
One decision facing Potter was whether to hire a chief from inside the department, which is how he was hired in 2014, or expand the search outside the department, as was the case with Plummer in 2018.
In a February letter to the Register, The Napa Police Officers’ Association, in response to Moir's hiring, welcomed Moir as interim chief but urged that a permanent chief be selected internally.
“We feel that now, more than ever, we need to stay closely connected to our own community and the folks that ultimately count on us to keep them safe,” Darlene Elia, NPOA president, wrote in the letter. “We believe that solid and dedicated leadership is of the utmost importance to continue to grow as a community-oriented-policing agency.”
Gonzales said connecting with community members is especially important now, she said, because people have been stuck inside or away from others and the community as a whole as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re all evolving together and we’re in it together and we definitely have to find a way to take care of each other,” Gonzales said. “We’ve had lots of change. Everybody loves change, and they don’t want change. We have to find that balance of not changing too quickly when folks are coming out in a post-COVID environment.”
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.