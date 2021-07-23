Police Capt. Jennifer Gonzales named next Napa police chief

In a Friday Interview, Gonzales said her experience serving as a police officer in varied roles — and by serving under about a dozen police chiefs — gives her a broad perspective on styles on policing. She said policing is a service industry, in her opinion, and the department’s fundamental job is to help care for people and keep them as safe as possible.

"I’ve been in policing since I was 18," Gonzales said. "This is what I do."

Gonzales added that the department as a whole is looking forward to reengaging with the community. Over the past year, she said, the department was involved in talks with community members and local advocates about reimagining or reforming policing. It continues to be in the best interest of the department to be at the table and have frank conversations with community members about policing, Gonzales said.

“We have to be inclusive and we love being part of those conversations,” Gonzales said. "They’re not always easy to have. And yet they’re vital for us to continue to serve the people in the way they need to be served.”

Gonzales also said she’d like to continue focus on the wellbeing of police department employees, which she said in turn will benefit the community.