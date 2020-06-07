Police: Car strikes four parked vehicles on Napa Street, catches fire

Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries early Sunday morning after a car struck four parked vehicles on Coombs Street and caused a brief fire, according to Napa Police.
At about 2 a.m., the driver of an Audi A4 headed north on Coombs Street at high speed before striking vehicles parked curbside south of Division Street, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. The Audi caught fire and flames spread to a Jeep, one of the damaged vehicles, Walund said.
The driver and passenger in the Audi were able to get out of their car, and both were taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with minor injuries, according to Walund.
Police will file the case with the Napa County District Attorney's Office as a drunken driving incident, Walund said.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
May 13: A couple faces felony allegations of endangerment after their 3-year-old child was hospitalized with methamphetamine poisoning, accord…
APRIL 30: A vanload of people from Santa Clara County were arrested in Napa for allegedly stealing 44 bottles of expensive wine from three loc…
MAY 23 -- An Oakland man faces assault and robbery allegations after an attempted theft from a supermarket, according to Napa Police.
APRIL 4: A phone call reporting a homicide drew law enforcement officers to a St. Helena home, but turned out to be a hoax, police reported.
APRIL 5: Intruders broke into Fumé Bistro & Bar, stealing alcoholic beverages and other items from the north Napa restaurant, according to…
MARCH 25: A 28-year-old man was arrested after law enforcement officers followed him during a half-hour, 18-mile vehicle pursuit Upvalley, th…
FEB. 22: California Highway Patrol reports a man sustained major injuries after trying to cross Highway 29 in Napa on foot.
FEB 23: Three Napa residents were arrested after an early-morning disturbance outside a restaurant, police reported.
FEB. 10: A 20-year-old Napa resident is being held in jail on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was assaulted with a hammer, according…
Feb. 2: A Napa man faces multiple allegations after his pickup truck crashed into parked vehicles in the Westwood neighborhood, according to police.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.