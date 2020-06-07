You are the owner of this article.
Police: Car strikes four parked vehicles on Napa Street, catches fire

Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries early Sunday morning after a car struck four parked vehicles on Coombs Street and caused a brief fire, according to Napa Police.

At about 2 a.m., the driver of an Audi A4 headed north on Coombs Street at high speed before striking vehicles parked curbside south of Division Street, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. The Audi caught fire and flames spread to a Jeep, one of the damaged vehicles, Walund said.

The driver and passenger in the Audi were able to get out of their car, and both were taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with minor injuries, according to Walund.

Police will file the case with the Napa County District Attorney's Office as a drunken driving incident, Walund said.

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

