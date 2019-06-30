American Canyon Police are asking residents for tips or video footage connected to a spate of vehicle burglaries reported early Sunday morning.
At least 25 vehicles parked in driveways or on curbsides in the Rancho del Mar subdivision had their windows smashed overnight, according to Sgt. Mike Milat, who said police began receiving vandalism reports from seven different streets shortly before 6 a.m. There was no immediate information on thefts from the vehicles.
Officers received security video footage captured from Rancho del Mar around 2:30 a.m. showing two males on foot, one with short hair and the other wearing a hooded jacket, Milat said.
Anyone with information on the burglaries or wishing to share video clips of the incidents is asked to call the Napa County public safety dispatch center at 707-253-4451 and ask for American Canyon Police. Residents also are advised not to leave any valuable items inside vehicles parked in driveways or at the curb.