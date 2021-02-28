Police chase extends from American Canyon to Napa; driver arrested

A 39-year-old driver was arrested Friday night after a high-speed American Canyon-to-Napa pursuit that ended with a crash on Highway 29, according to police.

The chase began around 9:49 p.m. after an American Canyon police officer was sent to the Walmart at 7011 Main St. following a report of a theft at the store, according to Sgt. Nicol Dudley. When the officer approached a Ford F-150 mentioned by a caller who reported the theft, the driver sped off onto Highway 29 and headed north toward Napa, running a red light and driving erratically, Dudley said.

The pickup later crashed on a center divider at the intersection of Highways 29 and 221 in south Napa, and the motorist, identified as Bret Allan Hatt of Fairfax in Marin County, fled on foot before being detained about 780 feet from the wreck, according to Dudley. The Ford was later reported stolen from American Canyon, she said.

Hatt was briefly taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center before being booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of evading police officers, resisting arrest, possessing a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. He was released early Sunday morning, according to the jail's online log.

It was not immediately known what items were stolen from the American Canyon Walmart, according to Dudley.