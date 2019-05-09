A 12-year-old child was flown by helicopter to an Oakland hospital following a bicycle-pickup truck collision late Thursday afternoon, according to Napa Police.
At 4:40 p.m., Napa Fire called police officers to Kansas Avenue west of Soscol Avenue, near an entrance to the South Napa Marketplace, according to police Sgt. Scott Holliday. A man driving a pickup west on Kansas was turning into the Marketplace parking lot when his vehicle struck the child, who was riding a bike westbound along the south curb, Holliday said.
The cyclist, whose name was not immediately available, was taken by air ambulance to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland. The status of the pickup driver was not immediately known.
The Kansas Avenue entryway to the shopping center was closed after the crash, but the roadway remained open, according to Holliday.