{{featured_button_text}}

A 25-year-old Napa man was arrested after a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning that resulted in his young child being taken to a hospital for observation, according to police.

Officers were called just after 1 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of Cabot Way after reports of a dispute between Jose Carlos Rojas and his live-in girlfriend, according to Cpl. Kyle Upchurch. Before being detained, Rojas forcibly prevented a witness from contacting police and got into an altercation with three females who sustained minor injuries, Upchurch said.

The 3-year-old child of Rojas and his girlfriend was later hospitalized for medical evaluation, according to Upchurch.

Rojas was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, dissuading a witness and child endangerment.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
1
6
5

Tags

City of Napa/Town of Yountville Reporter

Howard Yune covers the city of Napa and the town of Yountville. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.