A 25-year-old Napa man was arrested after a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning that resulted in his young child being taken to a hospital for observation, according to police.
Officers were called just after 1 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of Cabot Way after reports of a dispute between Jose Carlos Rojas and his live-in girlfriend, according to Cpl. Kyle Upchurch. Before being detained, Rojas forcibly prevented a witness from contacting police and got into an altercation with three females who sustained minor injuries, Upchurch said.
The 3-year-old child of Rojas and his girlfriend was later hospitalized for medical evaluation, according to Upchurch.
Rojas was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, dissuading a witness and child endangerment.