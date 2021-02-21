Police: Driver arrested after entering American Canyon corporation yard

A motorist was arrested after an incident Saturday night at the American Canyon corporation yard, police reported.

Around 8:30 p.m., American Canyon police received a report of a vehicle speeding west on American Canyon Road, striking a parked car, knocking down a security gate at the city yard, and then driving over a berm and onto a dry pond bed, Chief Oscar Ortiz said.

Officers then learned the driver, identified as 31-year-old Rolando Gonzalez of Vallejo, had fled on foot toward the waterway, according to a police news release.

Officers assisted by a canine unit and California Highway Patrol air operations found Gonzalez, who surrendered shortly after 8:45 p.m. after being told of a patrol dog nearby, Ortiz said in the statement.

Gonzalez was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of causing injury by driving under the influence, as well as misdemeanor allegations of hit-and-run damage, resisting police, and driving with a suspended license. He also faced two misdemeanor warrants in Marin County, according to police.

A woman riding with Gonzalez was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and treated for minor injuries, Ortiz reported.