A crash Friday night in north Napa sent one person to the hospital and resulted in a driver's arrest on a felony drunken-driving allegation, according to police.
The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Trower Avenue at Highway 29, according to Sgt. Ryan Cole. Officers detained a motorist, 69-year-old Clifford Servetti of San Francisco, who was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence.
A person inside the second vehicle involved in the crash was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for what police described as minor injuries.
Further details were not available on Sunday afternoon.