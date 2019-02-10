Try 1 month for 99¢

A predawn traffic stop Sunday resulted in the arrest of a Vallejo man, according to American Canyon Police.

At 4:30 a.m., an officer stopped a motorist in the southbound lanes of Highway 29 at the American Canyon Road intersection for various vehicle code violations, according to Sgt. Jeff Matlock. A search of the vehicle turned up four rifle cartridges along with suspected methamphetamine, he said.

The driver, 48-year-old John Sears, was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of ammunition possession by a felon, as well as driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

City of Napa/Town of Yountville Reporter

Howard Yune covers the city of Napa and the town of Yountville. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.