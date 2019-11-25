An unnamed motorist died Monday night in a single-vehicle crash at the Napa Valley Commons office park in south Napa, police reported.
Officers were called shortly after 6 p.m. to Napa Valley Corporate Drive, where a vehicle struck a tree, according to acting Sgt. Adam Davis of Napa Police. The sole occupant, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene.
You have free articles remaining.
Police shut down the northbound lanes of Napa Valley Corporate Drive between Latour Court and Bordeaux Way, along with both directions of Napa Valley Corporate Way from Corporate Drive to Bordeaux. Those closures were expected to last several hours, Davis said.
The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.