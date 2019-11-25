{{featured_button_text}}

An unnamed motorist died Monday night in a single-vehicle crash at the Napa Valley Commons office park in south Napa, police reported.

Officers were called shortly after 6 p.m. to Napa Valley Corporate Drive, where a vehicle struck a tree, according to acting Sgt. Adam Davis of Napa Police. The sole occupant, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene.

Police shut down the northbound lanes of Napa Valley Corporate Drive between Latour Court and Bordeaux Way, along with both directions of Napa Valley Corporate Way from Corporate Drive to Bordeaux. Those closures were expected to last several hours, Davis said.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

0
0
2
5
0

Tags

City of Napa/Town of Yountville Reporter

Howard Yune covers the city of Napa and the town of Yountville. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.