Coombsville Road was closed to traffic overnight and into Monday morning when a vehicle sheared off a power pole opposite Tulocay Cemetery, authorities reported.
The incident occurred at 10 p.m. near Hoffman Avenue, police said. Traffic on the major roadway was shut down and Pacific Gas & Electric was called to make repairs.
Napa Police arrested the motorist, Eric H. Eichorn, 64, from Hayward, for investigation of drunk driving. Police said Eichorn, who was not injured in the collision, was booked into the Napa County jail.
The roadway was still closed early Monday morning, causing commuters and people taking their children to Silverado Middle School to find alternative routes.
PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said six customers lost power when the pole went down. They had service restored shortly after 5 a.m.
The pole carried a lot of AT&E equipment which complicated repairs. AT&T estimated that the road would reopen at 11 a.m., McFarland said.
Silverado Middle School reported that only one parent complained about being late because of the road closure.