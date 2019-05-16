A drunk driver injured another motorist after crashing into three cars near Silverado Trail and Taylor Street on Wednesday night, police say.
The motorist was so intoxicated that he couldn't open his car door when officers tried to question him, according to the Napa Police Department. After trying to coach him many times, officers decided to break the window out of his car, police say.
Jacob Diedrich Perlas, 39, of Napa was nonresponsive, police say. He eventually stepped out of his car and was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center to be cleared, police say.
He was booked into Napa County jail around 9:30 p.m. on suspicion of a felony charge of driving under the influence and causing injury, jail records show.