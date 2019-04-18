A Napa man was arrested Wednesday night after police say he was involved in a hit-and-run that injured one person, then drove four blocks, where officers found his car engulfed in flames.
The injured person did not suffer serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to the Napa Police Department.
Napa Police officers were called to Soscol and Kansas avenues around 11 p.m. for a report of a hit-and-run car collision causing injuries, according to an email from Napa Police.
Officers found Daniel Ray Gonzalez, 30, about four blocks south of the collision after his car caught fire and was engulfed in flames. A person involved in the hit-and-run collision identified Gonzalez as the driver, police say.
Gonzalez appeared to be intoxicated and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, officers said. He was medically cleared at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, then booked into the Napa County jail around 12:30 a.m., according to police and jail records.
Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of two felony charges related to driving under the influence and causing injury, and committing a hit-and-run causing injury.
This article has been updated since its original posting to correctly identify the number of people injured in the collision.