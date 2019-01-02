A Fairfield woman was arrested Tuesday after she was suspected of smashing the window of a parked car and stealing a purse, Napa police say.
The car was parked outside of the Healthquest gym at 3175 California Blvd. in Napa, according to Napa Police on Wednesday. A purse was stolen and the credit cards were used at stores including the Bel Aire Plaza Target and Napa Walmart.
An off-duty officer observed the woman in the parking lot and took down her plates. Detectives reviewed security camera footage from inside the stores and determined the woman using the stolen cards was Briana Tyesha Williams, 22, according to a statement from police.
Detectives located the car in Fairfield and obtained a search warrant. The victim's cellphone and many gift cards were recovered, according to the statement.
Williams was arrested on suspicion of four felonies related to burglary and identity theft.