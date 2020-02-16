{{featured_button_text}}

A vehicle crash Saturday evening resulted in the arrest of a Napa woman on a felony drunken driving allegation, police reported.

Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were notified of someone driving under the influence in the Oxbow district, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. The motorist later continued toward the intersection of Lincoln and Soscol avenues before crossing a median and striking another vehicle, in which an occupant suffered minor injuries, Walund said.

Police detained Christine Rupple, 46, and booked her into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.