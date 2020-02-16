A vehicle crash Saturday evening resulted in the arrest of a Napa woman on a felony drunken driving allegation, police reported.
Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were notified of someone driving under the influence in the Oxbow district, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. The motorist later continued toward the intersection of Lincoln and Soscol avenues before crossing a median and striking another vehicle, in which an occupant suffered minor injuries, Walund said.
Police detained Christine Rupple, 46, and booked her into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence.