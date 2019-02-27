An American Canyon woman purposely rear-ended the car in front of her, armed herself with a knife and instigated a fight in the middle of Highway 29, police say.
Officers, who interviewed a witness and everyone involved, said the fight began after a driver cut off a woman around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 29, near the Arco Station by Donaldson Way, according to a statement from the American Canyon Police Department.
American Canyon resident Kennisha Johnson, 27, bumped the rear bumper of that car at least once and honked, police say. The woman driving the other car got out, and Johnson grabbed a knife and challenged her to fight, police say.
Johnson put the knife back in her car and got in a violent fight with the other driver, police say. Two men in the front car separated the women and Johnson returned to her car to get the knife, police say. Johnson bit one of the men on the arm after he wrested the knife from her, police say.
Officers arrived soon after. Johnson was arrested on suspicion of three felonies related to assault with a deadly weapon and causing injury to another person, jail records show. She was also arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge of brandishing a weapon.
Johnson was released around 6:30 p.m., jail records show.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or captured it on their cell phone is asked to contact the American Canyon Police Department at 707-648-0171.