Police fire stun gun at woman during disturbance at Napa shelter

A disturbance Tuesday night at Napa's winter homeless shelter ended with the arrest of a 51-year-old woman after she was subdued with a stun gun, according to police.

Officers were called shortly before 10:20 p.m. to the winter shelter at the Napa Valley Expo on Third Street, following reports of a confrontation between two men, according to Lt. Chase Haag. During the investigation, Kimberly Anne Hansen, who was at the scene, had been told by shelter staff to leave the grounds when she pushed her shoulder into an officer in order to get past, Haag said in an email.

Hansen then lifted her hand as if to strike an officer, but was brought down by a Taser and detained after a brief struggle, according to Haag.

Hansen, who has no listed address, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and then booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of resisting police and refusing to leave a property when asked to do so.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

