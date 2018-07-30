Firefighters mopping up Steele Fire
Fire at near Lake Berryessa were lifted Monday afternoon, according to a Nixle alert from the Office of Emergency Services.
Also, Cal Fire reported that the Steele Fire near Lake Berryessa was 75 percent contained Monday morning as the mopping up continues.
The number of structures destroyed remained at eight, but the number of acres burned was lowered from 150 to 135.
The fire did most of its damage in the hours immediately following its reported start at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews stopped its spread Friday night. No cause has been reported.
Most evacuations, including the Berryessa Highlands neighborhood, were lifted Sunday and an evacuation center at CrossWalk Community Church in Napa was closed.
Starting at 2 p.m. Monday, all roads in the Berryessa Highlands will be reopened, Cal Fire said. The exception is Headlands Drive, which will remain closed at West Ridge Drive South.
Cal Fire had 185 personnel working on cleanup Monday morning.
Two arrests made for child endangerment
Two adults were arrested Sunday night for possible child endangerment after police allege they smoked meth and drove a vehicle with a 2-year-old child in the backseat.
Napa Police received a report at 4:30 p.m. from woman who said she’d been punched multiple times in the head by Bennie Lee Duckworth, 30, who was driving a vehicle with a child inside while smoking methamphetamine, police said Monday
Fairfield Police later contacted Duckworth who was in the car with Sarah Fuller, 26. There was drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and both adults showed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.
The child sat in a car seat that smelled of urine and the child’s diaper was full, police said.
Duckworth and Fuller were booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of child endangerment and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Duckworth was also booked for possible spousal abuse.
Two motorcycle riders injured in crash
A motorcyclist crashed onto the pavement Saturday morning on Highway 121 south of Circle Oaks Drive, injuring himself and a female passenger, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The driver, Robert Bishop, 51, and passenger Julie Tafuri, 49, both from Sacramento, were transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa with major injuries.
The cause for the crash is under investigation. Both riders were wearing helmets, the CHP said.