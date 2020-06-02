Police: Five arrested after break-in at marijuana grow house in American Canyon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An American Canyon house hosting an illegal marijuana growing operation was the scene of an attempted robbery early Tuesday morning that ended with the arrests of five men, police reported.

The break-in took place shortly before 12:49 a.m. in the 50 block of Lena Drive, where a three-bedroom house had been equipped with lamps and other equipment for raising several hundred marijuana plants, according to Chief Oscar Ortiz.

Intruders pried open a roll-up garage door and detained an elderly couple inside the home, then removed plants from one of the bedrooms and loaded them into a vehicle, Ortiz said.

A neighborhood resident saw people inside the open garage and called police, who detained five men, according to Ortiz, who said a sixth man jumped a fence and ran away.

The suspects booked into the Napa County jail were Curtis Dwight Hawkins, 29; Gregory Demetrus Lee, 30; Trevonte Devon Richard, 25; Calvin Dwayne Carter, 32; and Makiel Milton Swift, 18. Lee is a Pittsburg resident and the other suspects live in Richmond, according to Ortiz.

All were being held on suspicion of felony burglary and attempted robbery, as well as misdemeanor false imprisonment and resisting arrest.