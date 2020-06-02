You are the owner of this article.
Police: Five arrested after break-in at marijuana grow house in American Canyon

An American Canyon house hosting an illegal marijuana growing operation was the scene of an attempted robbery early Tuesday morning that ended with the arrests of five men, police reported.

The break-in took place shortly before 12:49 a.m. in the 50 block of Lena Drive, where a three-bedroom house had been equipped with lamps and other equipment for raising several hundred marijuana plants, according to Chief Oscar Ortiz.

Intruders pried open a roll-up garage door and detained an elderly couple inside the home, then removed plants from one of the bedrooms and loaded them into a vehicle, Ortiz said.

A neighborhood resident saw people inside the open garage and called police, who detained five men, according to Ortiz, who said a sixth man jumped a fence and ran away.

The suspects booked into the Napa County jail were Curtis Dwight Hawkins, 29; Gregory Demetrus Lee, 30; Trevonte Devon Richard, 25; Calvin Dwayne Carter, 32; and Makiel Milton Swift, 18. Lee is a Pittsburg resident and the other suspects live in Richmond, according to Ortiz.

All were being held on suspicion of felony burglary and attempted robbery, as well as misdemeanor false imprisonment and resisting arrest. 

Ortiz said the couple targeted by the suspects may face misdemeanor allegations of illegal marijuana cultivation, but neither was detained on Tuesday.

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

