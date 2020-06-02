Police: Five arrested after break-in at marijuana grow house in American Canyon

An American Canyon house hosting an illegal marijuana growing operation was the scene of an attempted robbery early Tuesday morning that ended with the arrests of five men, police reported.
The break-in took place shortly before 12:49 a.m. in the 50 block of Lena Drive, where a three-bedroom house had been equipped with lamps and other equipment for raising several hundred marijuana plants, according to Chief Oscar Ortiz.
Intruders pried open a roll-up garage door and detained an elderly couple inside the home, then removed plants from one of the bedrooms and loaded them into a vehicle, Ortiz said.
A neighborhood resident saw people inside the open garage and called police, who detained five men, according to Ortiz, who said a sixth man jumped a fence and ran away.
The suspects booked into the Napa County jail were Curtis Dwight Hawkins, 29; Gregory Demetrus Lee, 30; Trevonte Devon Richard, 25; Calvin Dwayne Carter, 32; and Makiel Milton Swift, 18. Lee is a Pittsburg resident and the other suspects live in Richmond, according to Ortiz.
All were being held on suspicion of felony burglary and attempted robbery, as well as misdemeanor false imprisonment and resisting arrest.
Ortiz said the couple targeted by the suspects may face misdemeanor allegations of illegal marijuana cultivation, but neither was detained on Tuesday.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
May 13: A couple faces felony allegations of endangerment after their 3-year-old child was hospitalized with methamphetamine poisoning, accord…
APRIL 30: A vanload of people from Santa Clara County were arrested in Napa for allegedly stealing 44 bottles of expensive wine from three loc…
MAY 23 -- An Oakland man faces assault and robbery allegations after an attempted theft from a supermarket, according to Napa Police.
APRIL 4: A phone call reporting a homicide drew law enforcement officers to a St. Helena home, but turned out to be a hoax, police reported.
APRIL 5: Intruders broke into Fumé Bistro & Bar, stealing alcoholic beverages and other items from the north Napa restaurant, according to…
MARCH 25: A 28-year-old man was arrested after law enforcement officers followed him during a half-hour, 18-mile vehicle pursuit Upvalley, th…
FEB. 22: California Highway Patrol reports a man sustained major injuries after trying to cross Highway 29 in Napa on foot.
FEB 23: Three Napa residents were arrested after an early-morning disturbance outside a restaurant, police reported.
FEB. 10: A 20-year-old Napa resident is being held in jail on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was assaulted with a hammer, according…
Feb. 2: A Napa man faces multiple allegations after his pickup truck crashed into parked vehicles in the Westwood neighborhood, according to police.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.