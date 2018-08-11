Two known gang members were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a rival gang member Friday night in Napa, according to Napa Police.
The victim, police said, was found at about 10:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Riverside Drive with significant lacerations to his face. The victim, whose identity has not been released by police, was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects – Christian Gallegos, 22, and Angel Gallegos, 19 – were located shortly after and arrested. Police said both men are known gang members, but could not say whether or not they were related. Both men were booked at the Napa County jail on suspicion of attempted murder, conspiracy, mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon as well as gang enhancements.
Police said other charges may be added.
Gallegos and Gallegos are currently being held without bail.