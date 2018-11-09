Try 1 month for 99¢
american canyon police patch
The American Canyon Police Department is under the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

 Courtney Teague, Register

A group of men thought to have broken into a car and stolen a gym bag may have been tied to another theft and car pursuit in Vallejo, police say.

American Canyon Police received a report at 9:30 a.m. Friday that three men smashed the windows of a car with government plates and left in a black BMW with tinted windows, according to an email from Chief Oscar Ortiz. The car was parked on Main Street in American Canyon, near the Army Recruiting office at 6040 Main St.

The gym bag only contained clothes. American Canyon police couldn't find the suspects' car.

But in Vallejo, police got a call that involved thefts at a Vallejo Home Depot, Ortiz said. Vallejo police ended up in pursuit of a car with occupants that matched the description of the American Canyon thieves.

The pursuit had to be terminated and the investigation is ongoing, Ortiz said.

Vallejo Police did not return a message seeking additional information Friday afternoon.

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.