American Canyon Police arrested a 33-year-old transient from Vallejo after he was found lurking by a motel.

Police got a call at 11 a.m. Sunday from the hotel staff that a suspicious person was loitering around the Holiday Inn on Main Street, Chief Oscar Ortiz said.

Police arrested Kenneth Wayne Faul who was found next to a room window where the screen had been removed, Ortiz said.

Faul was in possession of credit cards and a Social Security card that were issued to other. Several syringes and a glass methamphetamine smoking pipe were confiscated, he said. 

Faul was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of possessing ID theft information and possession of drug paraphernalia.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.