American Canyon Police arrested a 33-year-old transient from Vallejo after he was found lurking by a motel.
Police got a call at 11 a.m. Sunday from the hotel staff that a suspicious person was loitering around the Holiday Inn on Main Street, Chief Oscar Ortiz said.
Police arrested Kenneth Wayne Faul who was found next to a room window where the screen had been removed, Ortiz said.
Faul was in possession of credit cards and a Social Security card that were issued to other. Several syringes and a glass methamphetamine smoking pipe were confiscated, he said.
Faul was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of possessing ID theft information and possession of drug paraphernalia.