The Napa Police Department said it arrested Monday a man on suspicion of burglary, thanks to home surveillance video, and help from social media and a witness.
The incident occurred at a home in the 2100 block of Big Ranch Road on Aug. 16, according to Lt. Gary Pitkin. A resident interrupted a burglary when they came home, and a man took off running, he said.
"He got scared and fled," Pitkin said.
Home surveillance video aided the police in identifying a suspect, later named as 32-year-old Jeffrey Howard Stephenson, according to Pitkin and Napa County jail records. Social media users helped police after the department posted photos online and a witness bolstered the investigation, too. Stephenson was known to police, as he had been arrested several times before, Pitkin said.
You have free articles remaining.
Police obtained a warrant and surveilled an area he was known to frequent, Pitkin said. Stephenson was seen in the 1800 block of Old Sonoma Road on Monday and officers took him into custody without incident, he said.
Police are "much more effective in solving crimes with the support and involvement from our community," Pitkin said.
Stephenson remained in jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.