Napa police
A man handed a note demanding money to the attendant at US Bank in Safeway on Jefferson Street on Thursday evening and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man didn’t show a weapon during the robbery that took place at 5:30 p.m., Napa Police Lt. Chase Haag said. He wore a hat, but no disguise and is visible on video footage taken by store cameras. Police as of 10 a.m. Friday had yet to make a positive identification.

Safeway is located at 3375 Jefferson Street and has a US Bank near the front of the store.

