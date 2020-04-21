Police: Man arrested in Calistoga after pointing gun, making threat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A dispute at a Calistoga house escalated into threats, the brandishing of a handgun and a man's arrest early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Lake County Highway (Highway 29) one minute after midnight after a person reported being threatened with a firearm by a man who then left the home, according to Sgt. Tim Martin.

After crossing the road, police contacted and arrested 47-year-old Maximino Mendoza Vera at the base of the Oat Hill Mine Trail, Martin said.

Mendoza Vera was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony assault for pointing a loaded gun at the victim, as well as for making a criminal threat, according to Martin, who said no shots were fired. He also faces potential misdemeanor counts of resisting police and carrying a loaded firearm.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.