You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Man arrested in Calistoga after pointing loaded gun, making threat

Police: Man arrested in Calistoga after pointing loaded gun, making threat

{{featured_button_text}}

A dispute at a Calistoga house escalated into threats, the brandishing of a handgun and a man's arrest early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Lake County Highway (Highway 29) just after midnight after a person reported being threatened with a firearm by a man who then left the home, according to Sgt. Tim Martin.

After crossing the road, police contacted and arrested 47-year-old Maximino Mendoza Vera at the base of the Oat Hill Mine Trail, Martin said.

Mendoza Vera was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony assault for pointing a loaded gun at the victim, as well as for making a criminal threat, according to Martin, who said no shots were fired. He also faces potential misdemeanor counts of resisting police and carrying a loaded firearm.

Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News