Police: Man arrested in Napa on Thanksgiving for setting fires near Soscol Avenue

The City of Napa Police Department arrested a man for setting fires near Soscol Avenue on Thursday morning, according to the department.  

Officers were dispatched after a report of a man lighting fires in the empty lot between Val’s Liquors and Best Western.

Munaf Ramkissoon, 35, was discovered next to a pile of burnt debris and a witness identified him as starting the fires that burned the debris, the department said.

Ramkissoon was booked into Napa County jail Thursday on investigation of two misdemeanor counts: arson and disorderly conduct.

