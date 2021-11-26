Police: Man arrested in Napa on Thanksgiving for setting fires near Soscol Avenue

The City of Napa Police Department arrested a man for setting fires near Soscol Avenue on Thursday morning, according to the department.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 99 cents for your first 3 months!

Officers were dispatched after a report of a man lighting fires in the empty lot between Val’s Liquors and Best Western.

Munaf Ramkissoon, 35, was discovered next to a pile of burnt debris and a witness identified him as starting the fires that burned the debris, the department said.

Ramkissoon was booked into Napa County jail Thursday on investigation of two misdemeanor counts: arson and disorderly conduct.