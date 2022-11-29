Police: Man arrested on gun, drug allegations at Napa store

Napa Police arrested a city resident Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports that a man was walking around a store with a handgun in his front pants pocket.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. at Ulta Beauty at 1725 Trancas St. Community members called in the incident and police arrested a man after he had exited the store, according to a posting on Napa Police’s Facebook page.

Arriving officers prevented other customers from entering the store as the man, identified as 21-year-old William Joaquin Chavira, was detained, police Sgt. Brett Muratori said in an email.

Police found on Chavira a loaded pistol that was not registered, and a search of his vehicle turned up suspected fentanyl and a glass pipe for smoking methamphetamine, according to Muratori.

Chavira was booked into the Napa County jail on various allegations related to possessing a loaded firearm, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, including possession of a controlled substance while armed.