 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Man arrested on gun, drug allegations at Napa store

  • 0

Napa Police arrested a city resident Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports that a man was walking around a store with a handgun in his front pants pocket.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. at Ulta Beauty at 1725 Trancas St. Community members called in the incident and police arrested a man after he had exited the store, according to a posting on Napa Police’s Facebook page.

Arriving officers prevented other customers from entering the store as the man, identified as 21-year-old William Joaquin Chavira, was detained, police Sgt. Brett Muratori said in an email.

Police found on Chavira a loaded pistol that was not registered, and a search of his vehicle turned up suspected fentanyl and a glass pipe for smoking methamphetamine, according to Muratori.

Chavira was booked into the Napa County jail on various allegations related to possessing a loaded firearm, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, including possession of a controlled substance while armed.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana economic crisis: Inflation affecting both business and consumers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News