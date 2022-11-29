Police: Man arrested on gun, drug allegations at Napa store

Napa Police arrested a city resident Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports that a man was walking around a store with a handgun in his front pants pocket.
The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. at Ulta Beauty at 1725 Trancas St. Community members called in the incident and police arrested a man after he had exited the store, according to a posting on Napa Police’s Facebook page.
Arriving officers prevented other customers from entering the store as the man, identified as 21-year-old William Joaquin Chavira, was detained, police Sgt. Brett Muratori said in an email.
Police found on Chavira a loaded pistol that was not registered, and a search of his vehicle turned up suspected fentanyl and a glass pipe for smoking methamphetamine, according to Muratori.
Chavira was booked into the Napa County jail on various allegations related to possessing a loaded firearm, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, including possession of a controlled substance while armed.
Photos: US, Iran square off at World Cup
United States' Weston McKennie (8) celebrates after teammate Christian Pulisic scored a goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Christian Pulisic of the United States scores his side's opening goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
United States' Weston McKennie (8) and Tim Ream (13) celebrate after teammate Christian Pulisic scored a goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Christian Pulisic of the United States lies on the pitch after scoring as teammates Sergino Dest, left, and Josh Sargent celebrate during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Christian Pulisic of the United States lies injured on the pitch after he scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
Christian Pulisic of the United States is helped off the pitch after suffering an injury during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
United States' Weston McKennie (8) and Tyler Adams celebrate after teammate Christian Pulisic scored a goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Iran's Ramin Rezaeian, right, challenges Josh Sargent of the United States during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Sergino Dest of the United States, right, celebrates after teammate Christian Pulisic, on the ground, scored the opening goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Hassan Ammar
Cameron Carter-Vickers of the United States and Iran's Sardar Azmoun jump for the ball during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Ebrahim Noroozi
United States' goalkeeper Matt Turner distributes the ball during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Christian Pulisic of the United States carries a ball during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Yunus Musah of the United States is challenged by Iran's Ramin Rezaeian, right, during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
Christian Pulisic of the United States, 2nd right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, left, during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
United States' Sergino Dest (2) is tripped up by Iran's Sardar Azmoun during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Sergino Dest of the United States, left, fights for the ball with Iran's Milad Mohammadi, right, during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Ebrahim Noroozi
Tim Weah of the United States, left, is challenged by Iran's Milad Mohammadi during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, fights for the ball against Iran's Ramin Rezaeian during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
Yunus Musah of the United States controls the ball during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Ebrahim Noroozi
Iran's Ramin Rezaeian, 2nd right, challenges Christian Pulisic of the United States during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Antonee Robinson of the United States aims for the ball during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Cameron Carter-Vickers of the United States, left, jumps for the ball with Iran's Mehdi Taremi during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Ebrahim Noroozi
Tim Weah of the United States, 2nd right, runs with the ball at Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji, 2nd left, during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Hassan Ammar
A U.S soccer fan cheers ahead of the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Ebrahim Noroozi
U.S. soccer team players pose for a photo ahead of the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
A fan waits for the start of the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Iranian and US supporters cheer before the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
Weston McKennie of the United States is in action during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
United States' Tim Weah (21) reacts after losing the ball out of bounds during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Josh Sargent of the United States jumps over Iran's Majid Hosseini during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
