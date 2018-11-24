American Canyon police arrested a Vallejo man was Saturday morning after officers found a stolen pistol on his person.
Alamar Darius Taylor, 23, was riding a bike around 1 a.m., near Mini Drive and Highway 29, when officers stopped him for violating unspecified bicycle requirements. An officer performed a pat search for weapons and found a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, according to the American Canyon Police Department.
The pistol was reported stolen to Davis Police in April 2016, according to police. The arresting officer sought and obtained a search warrant for two Vallejo addresses Taylor was associated with.
A total of four firearms were found at one of those addresses, including two rifles, a shotgun and a pistol, police say. One of those rifles, a .22 caliber Remington, was reported stolen out of San Leandro in September.
Taylor was arrested on suspicion of three felonies related to carrying a stolen, loaded gun that he was not registered to carry. He remained in Napa County Jail as of late Saturday morning. His bail was set at $50,000.