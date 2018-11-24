Try 3 months for $3
american canyon police car
The American Canyon Police Department has two police dogs, which ride in cars like this one.

 Courtney Teague, Register

American Canyon police arrested a Vallejo man was Saturday morning after officers found a stolen pistol on his person.

Alamar Darius Taylor, 23, was riding a bike around 1 a.m., near Mini Drive and Highway 29, when officers stopped him for violating unspecified bicycle requirements. An officer performed a pat search for weapons and found a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, according to the American Canyon Police Department.

The pistol was reported stolen to Davis Police in April 2016, according to police. The arresting officer sought and obtained a search warrant for two Vallejo addresses Taylor was associated with.

A total of four firearms were found at one of those addresses, including two rifles, a shotgun and a pistol, police say. One of those rifles, a .22 caliber Remington, was reported stolen out of San Leandro in September.

Taylor was arrested on suspicion of three felonies related to carrying a stolen, loaded gun that he was not registered to carry. He remained in Napa County Jail as of late Saturday morning. His bail was set at $50,000.

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.