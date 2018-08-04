A 25-year-old Napa man has been hospitalized after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Napa County early Saturday morning that left him with several injuries, according to Napa Police.
The pursuit began after police were called to a report of a domestic violence incident on Brown Street at about 1:35 a.m. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, had allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend with a shovel, causing minor injuries. The man had already left the scene when officers arrived. A description of the man and his vehicle were broadcast to area officers and, within four minutes, the suspect vehicle was located on Highway 221 near Napa Valley College.
Police said the driver of the vehicle failed to stop for the officer, however, and continued toward Highway 29, reaching speeds of 90-plus mph and leading officers into American Canyon. Finally, just south of American Canyon Road, the driver and his vehicle crashed into a ditch.
When the driver failed to follow police orders and did not exit the vehicle, police said, a Napa County Sheriff’s K9 was deployed. The dog bit the man in the arm, causing injury, police said. The man was detained and transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for his injuries. He was then transferred to UC Davis Medical Center.
Due to the man’s medical condition, he was not arrested and, police said, criminal charges are pending.
Additional details about the man’s condition were not available Saturday afternoon.