Police: Man brandishes knife inside Target store in Napa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa Police reported the arrest of a man the agency said waved a knife inside a Target store Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called at 12:46 p.m. to the store at 205 Soscol Ave. after Target employees reported a man waving a knife and threatening security workers, according to Sgt. Kristofer Jenny. Police entering the Target encountered a man holding two knives and wearing a bandanna across his face, Sgt. Chase Haag said in an email later Wednesday.

After officers from Napa Police and the California Highway Patrol began arriving at the Target at 12:50 p.m., they helped some visitors leave the building and prevented others from entering, according to Jenny.

Police found the man, identified as George Kyle Johnson of Santa Rosa, between the front cash registers and the grocery section, according to Jenny. Johnson initially hid behind a display but finally was detained without incident at 1 p.m., Jenny said.

Johnson, who turns 29 on Thursday, was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of a felony count of making criminal threats and a misdemeanor count of brandishing a weapon.

Police arriving at the Target were equipped with stun guns and bean-bag rounds, but no weapons were used in the arrest, according to Jenny.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.