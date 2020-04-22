Police: Man brandishes knife inside Target store in Napa

Napa Police reported the arrest of a man the agency said waved a knife inside a Target store Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called at 12:46 p.m. to the store at 205 Soscol Ave. after Target employees reported a man waving a knife and threatening security workers, according to Sgt. Kristofer Jenny. Police entering the Target encountered a man holding two knives and wearing a bandanna across his face, Sgt. Chase Haag said in an email later Wednesday.
After officers from Napa Police and the California Highway Patrol began arriving at the Target at 12:50 p.m., they helped some visitors leave the building and prevented others from entering, according to Jenny.
Police found the man, identified as George Kyle Johnson of Santa Rosa, between the front cash registers and the grocery section, according to Jenny. Johnson initially hid behind a display but finally was detained without incident at 1 p.m., Jenny said.
Johnson, who turns 29 on Thursday, was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of a felony count of making criminal threats and a misdemeanor count of brandishing a weapon.
Police arriving at the Target were equipped with stun guns and bean-bag rounds, but no weapons were used in the arrest, according to Jenny.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
APRIL 5: Intruders broke into Fumé Bistro & Bar, stealing alcoholic beverages and other items from the north Napa restaurant, according to…
April 5: A man taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center was jailed after an altercation with police at the hospital, according to Napa Police.
MARCH 19 -- A Napa woman who received widespread national attention in 2019 after her son paid off the outstanding school lunch debt of his en…
March 10: Napa Police named a 19-year-old resident as the suspect in a reported gang-related shooting that injured a person and led to the sea…
FEB. 22: California Highway Patrol reports a man sustained major injuries after trying to cross Highway 29 in Napa on foot.
FEB 23: Three Napa residents were arrested after an early-morning disturbance outside a restaurant, police reported.
FEB. 10: A 20-year-old Napa resident is being held in jail on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was assaulted with a hammer, according…
Feb. 2: A Napa man faces multiple allegations after his pickup truck crashed into parked vehicles in the Westwood neighborhood, according to police.
JAN. 24: Napa Police responded to two unrelated stabbings in a two-hour period early Friday morning.
MARCH 25: A 28-year-old man was arrested after law enforcement officers followed him during a half-hour, 18-mile vehicle pursuit Upvalley, th…
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.