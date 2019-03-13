An American Canyon man is accused of attacking the mother of his child after breaking into the house she locked herself in, Napa police say.
Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the 29-year-old man went to the 1000 block of Juarez Street and got into an argument with the woman, according to an email from the Napa Police Department. She went inside, locked the doors, and Alfonzo James Reed broke through the window, police say.
Reed is accused of striking her multiple times, trying to strangle her and taking the cell phone on which she attempted to call 911, police say. He left the area and officers later found him in Vallejo, police say.
He was booked into the Napa County Jail around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, jail records show. He remained there as of Wednesday afternoon.