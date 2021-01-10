 Skip to main content
Police: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound in Napa

Police: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound in Napa

Napa Police reported the death of a man from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday afternoon outside a business near Imola and Soscol avenues.

The shooting was reported at 2:48 p.m. in the 800 block of West Imola Avenue, where the man was declared dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Mike Walund.

There was no threat to other people at the scene, Walund said. No details about the man were immediately available.

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

