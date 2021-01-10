Police: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound in Napa

Napa Police reported the death of a man from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday afternoon outside a business near Imola and Soscol avenues.

The shooting was reported at 2:48 p.m. in the 800 block of West Imola Avenue, where the man was declared dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Mike Walund.

There was no threat to other people at the scene, Walund said. No details about the man were immediately available.

WATCH NOW: CALIFORNIA NURSES COPE WITH IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS SURGE

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.