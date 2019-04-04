A Napa man was arrested Wednesday after a bystander said they saw him drag his cat by its leash, police say.
The bystander said the man's cat could not walk on its own and struggled to get to its feet while he dragged it by the leash, according to the Napa Police Department. The person reported seeing him drag the cat across the street at Main and First Streets around 9:10 a.m., police say.
Officers determined James Phillip May, 45, seemed to be under the influence of a stimulant and found what they suspected to be methamphetamine in his wallet, police say.
Officers noticed the cat's claws appeared to be disfigured, and another officer arrived to take the cat to the vet.
May was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of animal cruelty, and two misdemeanor charges related to possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance.